Though pandemic-era exceptions to EU social security rules have now expired, cross-border telework seems here to stay. In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Amy Nevins of Ius Laboris's UK firm sits down with Sophie Maes of Ius Laboris Belgium to discuss a new Framework Agreement that will allow some cross-border teleworkers to work from their country of residence up to 50% of the time without any change in the applicable social security law.

