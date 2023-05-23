I always like hearing from the people on the ground about what they're experiencing and what they see coming down the line for the future. Getting a range of different viewpoints across different industries really helps to give that 'bigger picture', especially in employment law where it really is all about the people.

One of those people is Liz Rose, an experienced Group HR Director at IMI PLC, who recently joined me on the latest edition of our Global Workplace Insider podcast. We covered a lot of ground in just 35 minutes, discussing key trends and challenges - ranging from hybrid working, the cost of living crisis, as well as the impact of ESG issues.

What really struck me throughout this entire conversation, was Liz's adaptive approach to challenges. With hybrid working in particular, Liz highlighted that there needed to be "flexibility in flexible working", whilst maintaining a degree of consistency over what is meant by flexible. Similarly, with the cost of living crisis, Liz noted that the approach taken was fundamentally "with fairness at its heart". Adapting to circumstances and navigating crises is an essential tool to have in any HR professionals toolkit.

Take a listen below and check out our previous episodes too.