Following our recent reassessment by Investors in People (IIP), we are delighted to report that we have been awarded Gold status.

Hillier Hopkins was one of the first accountancy firms in Hertfordshire to be awarded the IIP accreditation in 1996 and we had held the Silver award. The Gold award this year recognises our continuous improvement in key areas such as developing and living the firm's values, people empowerment, collaborative working and our appraisal system.

Alex Bottom, Managing Principal commented “The Board, and wider partnership, strive to continually improve our communication and feedback and are delighted to receive this recognition from IIP. We are grateful to our HR team for turning ideas into reality and making this improvement possible. Ultimately we want to create the best working environment for our wonderful team and we thank all of our staff for making Hillier Hopkins and Satis an enjoyable and fun place to work.”

