What should be the focus for HR management when a private equity investor acquires the company? In this video, we look at what kinds of issues HR managers can face and what the priorities should be, including making the process as smooth as possible for employees. Our lawyers Arnaud Teissier (France), James Davies (UK) and Burkard Göpfert (Germany) describe the steps HR can take.

