self

At Ius Laboris, we have over 20 years of experience of assisting private equity clients in managing the HR aspects of transactions. In this video, Arnaud Teissier (France), James Davies (UK) and Burkard Göpfert (Germany) explain how the Ius Laboris Alliance can support private equity investors before, during and after an acquisition. We also invite you to contact us at info@iuslaboris.com for an in-depth presentation to your team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.