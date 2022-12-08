This month's episode covers the Christmas period, both the run up to and the bank holidays in between. We will be looking at why Christmas can be such a difficult period for employers and why Christmas parties in particular can be so tricky. We'll be discussing our own experience of post-Christmas party complaints and looking at how HR can manage the Christmas festivities without becoming the HR Grinch who stole Christmas.

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: Has the HR Grinch stolen Christmas?

