ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Shoosmiths colleagues Andy Graham, Amy Anderson and Amy Leech discuss what hybrid working is and why this option will be of interest to employers going forward.

This episode covers:

What is hybrid working?

Key issues to consider when implementing hybrid working in practice

Hybrid working policies

Listen to the podcast below and send us your feedback to shoospeakhr@shoosmiths.co.uk.

The Shoospeak HR podcast is brought to you by the national employment team at UK law firm Shoosmiths. Tune in for your fix of the latest legal views, thought provoking discussions and opinions about all things employee relations and human resources.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.