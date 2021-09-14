ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Shoosmiths colleagues Andy Graham, Amy Anderson and Amy Leech discuss the revolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in HR.

This episode covers:

How can AI support HR?

How can AI cause issues for HR?

Some examples of AI being used in the workplace already

Listen to the podcast below and send us your feedback to shoospeakhr@shoosmiths.co.uk.

The Shoospeak HR podcast is brought to you by the National Employment Team at UK law firm Shoosmiths. Tune in for your fix of the latest legal views, thought provoking discussions and opinions about all things employee relations and human resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.