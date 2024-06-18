National Licensing Week (NLW) is upon us again, which means it is time to celebrate the role and importance of licensing in the UK.

The underlying message of this year's NLW is that "licensing is everywhere" and the National Institute of Licensing (IoL) has announced the following daily themes to demonstrate how licensing effects our daily lives.

Day 1 – Positive Partnerships

Day 1 celebrates positive partnerships that are made across every aspect of licensing and have transformed the relationship between licensing regulators and businesses.

An example of a positive partnership in licensing regulation are the National Pubwatch groups where local businesses, council officers and police officers come together to promote a safer drinking environment in licensed premises throughout the UK.

Our Licensing team has the pleasure of being a member of the Manchester Pub and Club Network, which offers a forum to meet, discuss issues and to keep up-to-date with the ever-changing requirements and challenges of running licenced premises in Greater Manchester.

Day 2 – Tourism and Leisure

The theme for Day 2 is Tourism and Leisure to mark the significant role licensing plays in the tourism and leisure industry across the UK.

Our Licensing team is honoured to support such an important industry which is responsible for providing 1.6 million jobs across the country and contributing £22.1 billion to the country's economy.

Day 3 – Home and Family

Day 3 shines a light on how frequently people encounter licensing regulation in their everyday lives.

Our Licensing team plays an important role in making activities in the leisure sector possible for people and their families on a daily basis.

Day 4 – Night Time

The theme for Day 4 focuses on the importance of the night-time economy in towns and cities across the UK, which is underpinned by licensing.

Our Licensing team has first-hand experience of how significant licensing is to the night-time economy through assisting clients across the UK with hundreds of licensing applications annually.

Day 5 – Business and Licensing

To mark the end of the NLW, the IoL celebrates all the businesses subject to licensing regulation, including small independent businesses to large multinational businesses.

Our Licensing team supports this celebration and is on hand to help all businesses from those starting out in the trade and completing their first premises licence application to giving strategic advice to national developers planning to open multi-million-pound hospitality complexes.

Originally published 10th June 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.