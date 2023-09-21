One factor that contributed to the recent rise of PE investment in sport was the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emptying of stadiums and cancellation of fixtures temporarily impacted the value of assets in sports, thereby increasing their attraction to private equity firms who saw this as an opportunity.

Indeed, PE investment in sport rose from $3.3 billion in 2018 to $7.1 billion in 2021.

Pandemic aside, the growth of digital revenue and sponsorship agreements in sports has also aided this movement.

Indeed, commercial rights and revenues are often a key focus of PE investment in sports, thanks in part to the technology that can be used to engage with more fans and thus generate further income.

For example, an €815 million commercial revenue growth helped the 'big five' football leagues in Europe see record aggregate revenues in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, 2023 has already witnessed the English Football League (EFL) agree to a record £935 million broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

This commercialisation of sport has even been referred to by 777 Partners co-founder Josh Wander, who has claimed that "there's a new wave of commercialisation coming to football".

Regarding alternative avenues of untapped revenue streams, Wander has even envisaged selling insurance or financial services to fans rather than "hot dogs and beers".

However, it is interesting that Wander referred to 777 Partners' commitment "to partnering with the local community over the long-term" and to "contribute to the economic and cultural regeneration of Merseyside", given our recent blog on ESG considerations in acquisitions and investments.

Structure