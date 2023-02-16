Introduction

While it has overcome numerous difficulties in the past decade, the restaurant industry requires careful navigation through unchartered territory in 2023. Obvious hurdles include rising interest rates, the cost-of-living crisis, staffing shortages, country-specific industrial action, increasing energy costs, and of course global inflation. So, what can business leaders do to manage this?

The industry ended 2022 in a tough position. The UK saw a 64% increase in restaurant closures in the 12 months to May last year, and a 56% rise in insolvencies over the same period1 . Governmental support such as VAT reductions across Europe and the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme in the UK gave short-term lifelines but no substantial solutions.

Meanwhile, the inflation rate for restaurants across the European Union was 9.6%, the highest figure reported since 20172 . This comes after 42,500 restaurants were reported to have permanently closed in eight eurozone countries between June and August of 20203 .

The varying restrictions on customer interactions caused by the pandemic saw delivery platforms take advantage of this opportunity, seeing unprecedented growth as restaurants sought new channels to reach their audience. This further disrupted the market allowing for some restaurants to stay solvent, or even grow top line revenue, but at a big cost of margin. The delivery market is now an established distribution channel for the industry, despite the decline in penetration from 2021 levels in Europe4 (see figure 1).

In mid-2022 the UK restaurant investor Luke Johnson stated that the industry was in for "two years of hell" and that the cost-of-living crisis, rampant inflation, brands falling into arrears with HMRC, landlords, and CBILS loans were creating a "perfect storm" in the UK5 . The UK is not alone in these pressures, with the war on Ukraine causing surges in the price of food and energy, in addition to labour shortages and supply chain issues across Europe resulting in a loss of sales for restaurants in many countries.

Challenges to come in 2023

The cost-of-living crisis

is being felt in many countries, reducing customers' disposable income and driving down repeat visits; with 53% of customers stating they will be decreasing spending into 2023. Restaurant spending fell by as much as 12% YoY by the end of 20226.

General inflation

in the UK is estimated to fall from 10.9% in Q4 2022 but remain high at 5.2% in Q4 of 20237 . In Europe, there is a forecast it will decrease from 9.2% to 3.25% across the same period8 . While an improvement on last year, inflationary pressures will still impact the cost of goods and services to a degree, posing restaurants with a decision of whether to pass this on to the customer via price rises.



Energy costs

will likely require further government intervention to support or will result in continued dramatic impact on restaurants' income statement. In London, restaurants are among those facing the prospect of a rise of nearly £4,500 in annual energy bills once government support is withdrawn9.

Staffing shortages and wage inflation

will continue to be impacted as other industries will be able to pay higher wages, luring talent away from the restaurant industry.

Rising base rates

have increased interest costs significantly. Operators facing a maturity date (or trying to agree an amendment) are likely to find that refinancing takes significantly more management bandwidth with much less certainty on the outcome.

Industrial action

s prevalent in many European countries across a variety of linked sectors such as aviation, rail and fuel, resulting in disruption of trade in many cities. This is expected to continue into 2023, with several scheduled across sectors in various EU countries for the first few months10.



Potential solutions and opportunities

Despite negative forces that are likely to continue to occur during 2023, there are levers that can positively impact business operations such as:

Revenue protection

Control and manage no-shows with deposits and interactive automated booking systems

Focus on customer retention by concentrating on existing customers first before seeking potential new buyers

Execution and implementation

Focus on minimised menus focused on quality over quantity

Ensure simple and tight processes and controls that are clear to all staff from restaurant team members to the board room

Hands-on focus to training and development of new staff

Product innovation and stabilisation

Premiumisation and theatre vs extensive choice or replicable offerings

Partnerships and dual-brand offerings promoting choice and extending day-part trading

Cash is reality

Focus on simple and transparent cashflow forecasts on a weekly basis

Talk with suppliers on payment terms to manage working capital

Protect capital reserves

Utilise government support

Rightsizing

Account for all environment changes to ensure the balance between site staff, management and head office is correct, as the shift to an execution-led approach is adopted

Digital and technology

Optimise all the omni-channels available to drive revenue with a grip on margin

Technology integration between systems vs incompatible isolation software

Map customer experience to fully utilise technology at all interactions

Restructuring

Consider consensual options to realign the fixed cost base, address onerous leases or refinance unsustainable debt structures

The progression through these challenges is likely to be slow during 2023 with the optimistic grass shoots appearing in the second half of the year. But with continued uncertainties, the winners will be those who have a clear focus on implementation and consistent execution, developing stable foundations to best utilise the growth phase of the future.

