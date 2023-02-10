Following public consultation, licensed premises such as pubs, clubs and bars, could be given permission to stay open longer if wishing to extend their celebrations of His Majesty the King's coronation.

The Government is currently considering a Licensing Hours Order under s.172 LA2003 to relax licensing hours at licensed premises in England and Wales for the duration of the celebration period.

The proposed extended opening times for licensed premises are 11pm to 1am from Friday 5 May 2023 until Sun 7 May 2023, ending on Mon 8 May 2023. If granted, the extension will allow the sale of alcohol for consumption on licensed premises only and for the provision of regulated entertainment. To encourage people to drink responsibly, it is also proposed that the provision of late-night refreshment is relaxed in line with the sale of alcohol. Unlicensed premises would still need to submit a Temporary Events Notice.

The Government does not consider that the relaxation of licensing hours should apply to the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises i.e. supermarkets and off-licences.

This will, no doubt, give a boost to local businesses and enable local communities to celebrate and raise a glass to our new Monarch.

