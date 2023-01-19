In the fifth installment of the Staying Power series, A&M Travel, Hospitality and Leisure experts discuss how to build enterprise resiliency in the wake of constant macro and micro disruptions. The impact of these disruptions – which have most recently manifested themselves in the recent events facing Southwest Airlines during the 2022 holiday travel season and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during January's nationwide ground stoppage – have resulted in significant travel disruptions and operational/financial impact to these organizations, passengers and other related parties.

While Southwest Airlines and the FAA have accumulated all the recent headlines, every company faces challenges which can negatively impact their resilience, continued operations, brand perception and financial health. Travel, Hospitality and Leisure executives must recognize they are not immune to similar macro and micro challenges, and therefore must have a strong, multi-faceted plan to build resilience in their organizations to better prepare for any unexpected turbulence which may arise.

Read Part 5 in the series - Smoothing out the Turbulence of Macro and Micro Disruptions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.