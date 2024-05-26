Fantastic Funding Opportunities For UK Medtech Companies

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) runs a translational funding scheme aimed at digital health technologies, medical devices and in vitro diagnostic devices. The scheme is called the Invention for Innovation (i4i) Programme and is targeted at addressing health and social care needs. Since the autumn of 2023, the Programme has been open to the whole of the UK, now accepting applications from organisations and researchers based in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as England.

Currently, one of the i4i Programme's funding streams, the Product Development Awards, has an open call, accepting applications until 29 May 2024 (at 13:00 BST) – further information on this particular funding stream is provided below to see if it may be relevant to you.

What and when they fund: the funding streams

Overview

The i4i Programme funds innovations that have demonstrated proof-of-concept and that have a clear path towards commercialisation. There are three main funding streams, which are discussed in more detail below:

Product Development Awards – run twice per year;

Connect – run once per year; and

Fast – run once or twice per year with a focus on a specific topic.

The streams in more detail

Product Development Awards (PDA) - This stream aims to support the collaborative research and development of medical and healthcare related innovations (specifically, in vitro diagnostic devices, medical devices and high-impact patient-focused digital health technologies for use in the NHS or social care system), focusing on supporting early product development and real-world evaluation, and thus making them more attractive for follow-on funding and/or commercial investment.

Some key points about the PDA:

projects must have demonstrated proof-of concept as a minimum;

from April 2024, the stream covers projects ranging from preclinical and clinical product development to real-world evaluation;

a minimum of two organisations must be involved in the project;

research proposals can address any area of unmet need;

supports projects of up to 36 months;

no cap on the funding amount.

NOTE: Call 28 proposals now open – deadline for this Call is on 29 May 2024 (at 13:00 BST)

Connect

This stream is aimed at SMEs developing medical and healthcare related innovations (specifically, in vitro diagnostic devices, medical devices and high-impact patient-focused digital health technologies for use in the NHS or social care system), and helping support them reach the next stage in the development pathway to apply for further funding (for example, an i4i PDA as discussed above).

Some key points about Connect:

projects must have demonstrated proof-of concept as a minimum;

researcher-led and does not specify topics for research;

no requirement to have formed a collaboration before applying;

supports projects of between 6-12 months;

offers funding in the region of £50,000-£150,000.

Fast (Funding At the Speed of Translation)

This stream is aimed at providing innovators with a smaller amount of funding to answer a specific question in order to support the development of an innovation. As for the other streams, the innovations must concern in vitro diagnostic devices, medical devices and high-impact patient-focused digital health technologies for use in the NHS or social care system, however, for the Fast steam, different calls may have a focus on a more specific area or topic (for example, the latest Call 3 was concerned with technologies applying phenomics, genomics, pharmacogenomics or artificial intelligence for primary care settings). Specific questions may concern validation of a technology or developing it sufficiently to justify further research and investment (by private or public funders).

Some key points about Fast:

faster turnaround times: a one-stage application process (unlike for PDA and Connect, which have two-stage application processes);

supports projects lasting between 3-6 months;

offers funding in the region of £15,000-£50,000.

Further information

The NIHR's website provides vast amounts of information on the various i4i funding streams, including specific information on open or impending calls for the various streams, as well as further information about additional funding opportunities that may be available through NIHR – for example, there is currently a funding opportunity available concerned with reducing compound pressures on the NHS and social care, the Call for this opportunity closing on 26 June 2024.

It's always great to hear and read about funding opportunities that are available for innovators, and particularly so for UK based innovators, both smaller and larger, at various stages in their R&D, and operating in such an important field such as Med Tech – sometimes it just takes knowing a little bit more about the opportunities that are available to make them seem more attainable and/or relevant to you. Across 2023/2024 so far, the NIHR i4i Programme has funded over a fifth of the applications received across its streams that were considered by a relevant advisory committee, which is really encouraging to see.

