UK:
Complaints Against A Healthcare Professional? A Practical Guide With Bryn Auger And Natasha Gibbons (Podcast)
20 February 2024
Lanyon Bowdler
Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda
and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking
about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series
you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local
charities.
In this episode, solicitor Natasha Gibbons chats with legal
assistant Bryn Auger about how to make a complaint against a
healthcare professional in England and Wales, and the process
that's followed. They explain what to expect, what the various
terms mean and stress the importance of seeking legal advice if
you've received a financial offer.
For all the resources and reference material from the episodes,
and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect
of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast
