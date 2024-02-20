self

Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, solicitor Natasha Gibbons chats with legal assistant Bryn Auger about how to make a complaint against a healthcare professional in England and Wales, and the process that's followed. They explain what to expect, what the various terms mean and stress the importance of seeking legal advice if you've received a financial offer.

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

