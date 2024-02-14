Herrington Carmichael's specialist healthcare M&A team were delighted to assist the sellers of Q Lab Ltd ("Q Lab") on their successful sale to Corus Dent UK Ltd ("Corus"), a UK subsidiary of Luxembourg incorporated company, Opera Signadens S.A. ("Opera").

Previously known as AA Premier Dental Laboratory Ltd, renamed to Q Lab in 2020, was founded in 2019 with a mission to revolutionise the technology used within the dental industry through creating ceramics and prosthetics using cutting-edge digital platforms and expertise. The laboratory's expertise in crafting precise and technologically advanced dental restorations for its dental partners aligns with the Corus (the holding company of Opera) and its mission to enhance the quality of dental products offered across Europe.

A majority of Opera's shares belongs to the Careventures Fund II, S.C.Sp and Quadrum Investment Fund III, B.V., alongside several other managers of dental laboratories all trading under Corus. It is the first European dental laboratory group at the forefront of dental prosthetic and orthodontic solutions and digitalisation, with presence in the UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Norway and Denmark (and still expanding).

Herrington Carmichael advised on all aspects of the transaction including the negotiation, drafting and signing of the main transaction document – the share purchase agreement, rollover documentation into Opera, advice and review of the employment contract and relevant ancillary documentation.

The Herrington Carmichael team involved in the transaction was led by Matthew Lea (Corporate Partner) and assisted by Emma Docking (Corporate Solicitor), Hannah King (Employment Solicitor), Sherry Fitzgerald (Immigration Partner), Usof Shah (Immigration Solicitor), and Michelle Lamberth (Senior Paralegal).

"I was extremely happy with Matt and Emma's professionalism and experience, It was absolute pleasure to deal with them and I have no hesitation in recommending Herrington Carmichael to anybody." – Alaa Abou Hasan, Founder, Q Lab Ltd

