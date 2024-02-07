The recent revelation of King Charles' prostate enlargement diagnosis has sparked a significant increase in searches for information on the condition. NHS website traffic saw a surge of over 16,000 visits in a day, indicating a heightened interest in understanding prostate-related disease. Despite concerns, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King does not have cancer, easing fears and encouraging a positive dialogue around prostate health.

Health professionals and charities have praised the King's decision to share details about his prostate problem, as it may encourage men with similar symptoms to seek medical advice. Experts believe that the public acknowledgment of the King's diagnosis will lead to more men seeking help, breaking the stigma associated with prostate problems.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King is suffering from a benign enlarged prostate, emphasising that it is a common issue for men over the age of 50. Ordinarily, it does not pose a serious threat but symptoms can be troublesome and lead to treatment via medication and sometimes with surgery. Symptoms include frequent urination, weak flow, delayed flow and sometimes erection and ejaculation problems.

Prostate check-ups are usually carried out by a GP and involve a physical rectal exam, which may make people feel uncomfortable or embarrassed, but it is a very common procedure and usually lasts no more than a few seconds. Typically, a blood test is also carried out which tests for a specific blood marker – prostate-specific antigen (PSA). If a GP has any concerns, they will discuss them with the patient and then ensure that a referral is made to a urologist for further investigations.

Treatment for a benign enlarged prostate depends on how severe the symptoms are. In mild cases, usually lifestyle changes are recommended such as drinking less fizzy drinks, alcohol, and caffeine; exercising more; and limiting your intake of artificial sugars and sweeteners. In certain circumstances, mediation can be prescribed to reduce the size of the prostate and associated symptoms. Only in the more severe cases would surgery be recommended.

There is a myth that men are at an increased risk of developing prostate cancer if they have a benign enlarged prostate. Thankfully, research has proven this to be false, and there is no greater risk for men with an enlarged prostate compared to those with a normal prostate. However, the chances of developing prostate cancer increase with age, and the symptoms can be similar. It is therefore vital that patients speak to their GP about any concerns they may have, and that regular check-ups are carried out. Earlier detection and treatment can lead to better outcomes.

However, doctors are not infallible and can make mistakes when diagnosing a prostate related condition.

