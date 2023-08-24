International assignments are making a comeback. But organizations are faced with challenging decisions around the design and cost of global healthcare plans.

As economies around the world become more interdependent, internationally mobile employees (IMEs) play an increasingly critical role in supporting global business strategies. IMEs consist of both international assignees (expatriates) working outside their country of origin and international business travelers who travel outside of their home country.

A significant majority of multinational employers provide tailored employee benefits and related services to IMEs as a key element of a competitive benefit package. While some employers still rely on home and/or host country plans, offering truly global programs has numerous advantages. For instance, by providing more robust coverage and services that are tailored to support the health and wellbeing of internationally mobile employees and their family members, these plans can play a role in attracting and retaining this key talent.

Key findings from the survey

Rebound in global mobility

In the past 12 months, 73% of respondents saw an increase in expatriate population and 80% expect an increase in the next 12 months.

Allowing globally remote work

Nearly six in 10 respondents allow globally remote work on a voluntary basis (work from anywhere). Almost half allow trips of up to 30 days and less than 30% for longer periods of time.

Top five employer priorities in managing the healthcare and risk benefits for international assignees (expatriates) and their families

Continuing focus on wellbeing of IMEs

Mental wellness is a critical benefit for international assignees, based on organizations' corporate benefits and duty-of-care strategies (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Top benefits linked to duty-of-care priorities and corporate policy

The full report includes detailed findings of our 2023 IME Benefits Design Survey, and covers:

Top considerations when selecting a global international health plan (IHP) vendor

Risk benefits for international assignees

Benefits for business travelers

Evacuation and assistance services for IMEs

Regional highlights

