Whisky made in Wales has been given protected status. It is the first spirit to receive geographical indication (GI) status since UKGI was launched in 2021.

UKGI was set up after Brexit to ensure certain UK foods and drinks could secure legal protection against imitation after the UK's withdrawal from the EU, which runs its own scheme.

Four distilleries will benefit from the designation: Penderyn, In the Welsh Wind, Da Mhile and Coles. Penderyn's Stephen Davies said that gaining the status was a "significant milestone" that will "assist in safeguarding both the quality of the product and also its source of origin".

Welsh whisky is exported to over 45 countries, and the spirit is expected to generate £23m this year. A wee drop in the ocean for now, perhaps, but it has a promising future.

It isn't the first Welsh food or drink product to be granted special status ,either. In fact, the BBC reports that 20 food and drinks have been officially protected in Wales, including Anglesey Sea Salt, Caerphilly Cheese, Carmarthen Ham, Conwy Mussels, Denbigh Plum, Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes, Welsh Laverbread, West Wales Coracle Caught Sewin and Salmon, as well as Welsh wine, cider, leeks, beef, lamb and pork.

Therese Coffey, UK Food and Farming Secretary, said awarding the Welsh whisky UKGI status "shows how the UK government is ready to get behind the best of British food and drink from across the nation - to boost sales at home and abroad, create jobs and grow our economy".

