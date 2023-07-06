You may have seen a blog recently published on this website by clinical negligence solicitor, Adam Hodson, about the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Adam was commenting on an article published by the BBC, which detailed findings from an audit undertaken by the WMAS.

It has been brought to our attention that a number of details within the report are being contested by the WMAS, we have subsequently removed the blog from this website and we would like to apologise to WMAS for any distress caused by the article.

