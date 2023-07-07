The Acas Reasonable Adjustments for Mental Health guidance provides practical tips for employers and employees, and covers a range of topics including:

What reasonable adjustments for mental health are

Examples of reasonable adjustments for mental health

Responding to employee requests for reasonable adjustments for mental health

Managing employees with reasonable adjustments for mental health, and

Reviewing policies with mental health in mind.

A new national standard to help employers manage menopause and menstrual health and retain women for longer has been published by the national technical standards body. BS30416 gives examples of good practice for employers and sets out recommendations for policies, work design, workplace culture and physical environment.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

These are useful new resources for employers. The creation of this British Standard on menstrual and menopausal health reflects the increasing awareness of these issues and recognition of how they can impact women in the workplace.

