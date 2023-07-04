Medical negligence is a grave concern that can have devastating consequences for patients and their families.

A recent audit conducted by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has revealed alarming findings regarding avoidable clinical errors and mismanagement within the service. More than half of all the serious incidents at WMAS, which resulted in patient harm, were attributed to mistakes made during treatment. Additionally, a recent decision to close community ambulance stations without a thorough risk assessment had further jeopardised patient safety. These revelations highlight the urgent need for action and accountability in WMAS and the healthcare system more widely.

The Shocking Audit Results

According to the audit, choking management, cardiac arrests, and inappropriate patient discharges emerged as recurring themes in the incidents. The closure of community ambulance stations was carried out without a comprehensive risk assessment, disregarding the potential impact on patient safety. Such negligence on the part of WMAS has put countless lives at risk and, in some cases, caused people to die needlessly.

Shockingly, the audit also exposed WMAS's delay in investigating approximately 5,000 serious patient incidents. One grieving mother, Naomi Rees-Issett, had to fight relentlessly to obtain an investigation into the tragic death of her 18-year-old son, Jamie, who died after going into cardiac arrest and waiting over 17 minutes for an ambulance in January 2022. The ambulance service's failure to act promptly underscores the urgent need for reform.

WMAS's Response and Proposed Solutions

WMAS has acknowledged the severity of the situation and has taken steps to address the issues. The service has independently validated its ambulance station closure program, but the increase in serious incidents from 138 to 327 demands immediate action. The delay in ambulance response times, caused by paramedics waiting outside hospitals, has been identified as a significant contributing factor. WMAS has implemented additional checks to mitigate this problem, which it says is resulting in a decrease in serious incidents.

Taking Responsibility and Moving Forward

To ensure patient safety and address the backlog of un-investigated cases, WMAS is in the process of hiring 10 additional staff members. The Trust has also implemented a new system to examine all the previously neglected incidents. While three cases have already been identified as serious incidents and are currently under investigation, it is essential that all the affected patients receive the justice they deserve.

It is crucial for patients to hold medical institutions accountable for their actions and demand transparency. No patient should suffer due to medical negligence or organisational shortcomings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.