The UK has recently launched a new workplace standard to support employees experiencing menopause or menstruation.

BS 30416 aims to support the health and well-being of all employees who menstruate or experience peri/menopause. In addition to supporting employees, the new standard will also benefit employers, according to the BSI blog:

"As menstrual health conditions and some symptoms of the peri/menopause can lead to absenteeism, presenteeism, and low satisfaction at work, they can have a negative impact on workplaces if adjustments are not made. This can include the loss of experienced employees who add value to the company as well as the financial implications of absenteeism, employee tribunals, staff recruitment, and the training of new staff. These consequences are not inevitable and could be avoided through the provision of adjustments and the creation of a positive workplace environment. Hence, small investments, effective workplace guidelines, and inclusive communication may result in employers saving both time and money".

The new standard is featured in an article on the Femtech World website, which explains that:

"The guidance comes after research from the Fawcett Society found that about 10 per cent of women experiencing menopause have left the workplace due to symptoms such as hot flushes, dizziness, insomnia, and muscle and joint stiffness, with the figure rising to 25 per cent for those with more severe symptoms".

According to Grandview Research, the global menopause market alone was valued at $16.9 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand at a rate of 5.33% from 2023 to 2030. FemtechInsider.com currently features a range of innovative tech and pharma companies who are tapping into this market, with products as diverse as thermoregulating wristbands, testosterone patches, symptom tracking platforms and therapeutic ultrasound devices. Also featured is Singapore-based startup, Blood, which has recently raised $1.5M in funding to revolutionize period products, such as pain relief patches, menstrual cups and pads and liners made from corn, and has a patent application for a mentrual cramp heat pad.

CEO Lauren Chiren, who helped develop the new BSI workplace standard, says that it is "a magnificent step forward", and in my view it will undoubtedly help to raise awareness of the issues faced by those in the workplace who experience menopause or menstruation. We can also expect that the new standard will act as a boost to the already fast expanding Femtech market in the UK.

