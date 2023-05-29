A landmark report published by the Sands and Tommy's Joint Policy Unit has shed light on the distressing reality that too many families in the UK continue to suffer the heartbreak of losing a baby. The Saving Babies' Lives Progress Report paints a concerning picture of stalling progress and a risk of regression. It highlights the need for immediate action to address the persistent issues surrounding pregnancy and baby loss in the country.

Key Findings

Annually in the UK, the devastating reality persists: over 5,000 babies are stillborn or die within the first four weeks of life, and approximately one in six pregnancies end in miscarriage.

The Saving Babies' Lives Progress Report reveals that England is falling short of its target to halve stillbirths and neonatal deaths by 2025 compared to 2010 levels. Furthermore, there are no current targets or ambitions for reducing baby deaths in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland. Despite previous commitments to address maternity service issues, the report emphasises the fundamental changes necessary to save more babies' lives have not been implemented.

The Saving Babies' Lives Progress Report highlights the following critical issues:

A Disregard for Standards: A failure to follow nationally-agreed care standards leads to avoidable deaths. Consistent implementation of these standards is therefore crucial.

Ignored Bereaved Parents: The voices of bereaved parents are neglected. This likely hinders meaningful change, and their experiences must be heard to drive improvements.

Neglecting Inequalities: No national targets exist to reduce ethnic and deprivation-based inequalities. Urgent action is needed to address discrimination in healthcare.

Strained System: An under-resourced healthcare system affects care quality and staff well-being. Workforce and resource challenges must be addressed to improve care across the board.

Repeating Mistakes: Many NHS Trusts and Boards fail to learn from previous errors, costing lives. A culture of openness and learning is vital to improvement.

Recommendations

To make the UK the safest place for babies, the Saving Babies' Lives Progress Report recommends:

Implementing Clear Targets: Each UK nation should establish targets for saving babies' lives, fostering accountability.

Government Commitment: Strong, long-term funding is needed to eliminate the inequalities contributing to higher loss rates.

Strengthened Maternity Services: Adequate staffing and resources are essential to meet complex care needs.

Fostering a Learning Culture: The NHS must embrace openness and apply lessons learned from tragic incidents.

Further Research and Data Collection: Increased investment in research and comprehensive data collection on miscarriages are crucial.

Conclusion

At Lanyon Bowdler, we represent over 100 families affected by decades of systematic failings in maternity care at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust. The Saving Babies' Lives Progress Report serves as a stark and disheartening reminder that not enough is being done to protect the lives of mothers and babies across the UK, particularly in the wake of the well-publicised findings of the Donna Ockenden inquiry. There remains an urgent need for comprehensive and meaningful action.

