This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy, 340B Covered Entity

The court in six Medicare payment cut cases ordered the case stayed until the earlier of November 10, 2023 or the release of remedies in AHA v. Becerra.

In a state contract pharmacy case, the drug manufacturers trade association appellant has filed its reply brief with the Eighth Circuit.

The defendant in an anti-trust class action filed a Motion to Dismiss.

In a contract pharmacy case involving anti-trust allegations, the District Court scheduled oral arguments on the plaintiff's Proposed Second Amended Complaint.

Get more details on these 340B cases with the 340B Litigation Tracker, a subscription product from McDermott+Consulting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.