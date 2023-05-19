The high-profile Donna Ockenden Review - concerning maternity services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust - has been well documented. It was the largest maternity scandal in NHS history, with the report exposing decades of catastrophic failings and malpractice. Harrowingly, the report identified 201 cases of stillbirth and neonatal deaths, together with nine maternal deaths, all of which could have been avoided if appropriate care had been provided. The report also found other babies had been starved of oxygen and left with life-changing disabilities.

Unsurprisingly, the findings sent shockwaves through the local community, with many prospective parents and expectant mothers fearing the worst, but having no choice than to put their trust into the maternity services at the centre of this scandal. Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at the Trust admitted the Trust had "failed our community".

However, in a recent bid to address the local distrust and concern, the Trust have announced that they are planning to open their doors to the public, with a maternity services open day being held on 13 May 2023 at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Visitors will be offered guided tours of the Trust's antenatal ward, delivery suite, midwife led unit and postnatal ward. There will also be opportunities to meet maternity services teams, participate in Q&A sessions with midwives, watch simulation training and visit information stalls.

Reportedly, three quarters of the 210 recommendations for improvement included within the Donna Ockenden report have now been implemented, and the Trust now wishes to reassure patients that maternity services at the Princess Royal Hospital are safe.

Annemarie Lawrence, Director of Midwifery, said: "We're really excited to be opening our doors to the public. I encourage anyone who would like to know more about what it's like to be pregnant and have a baby under the care of SaTH to come and meet our midwives, ask questions and experience, first-hand, the improvements we have been making within our modern and welcoming service."

