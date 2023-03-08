ARTICLE

Verifying the identity of a patient prior to delivering telehealth services is important to prevent a range of potential risks, including the creation of fake accounts, insurance fraud and drug abuse/diversion. A growing number of states and health plans require the verification of a patient's identity. This verification activity has become a standard practice in the telehealth industry and is expected to continue.

