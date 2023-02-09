This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Medicare Payment; Contract Pharmacy

Where Things Stand:

In three Medicare payment cut cases, the district court judge has signaled her inclination to transfer the cases to the judge handling most other Medicare payment cut cases, and has asked for the parties to enter any objections to a transfer.

In one contract pharmacy case, the parties requested a stay pending the D.C. Circuit Court's ultimate decision in Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. v. Johnson and United Therapeutics Corp. v. Johnson.

The drug manufacturer party in a contract pharmacy-related antitrust case filed a letter with the court to advise it of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals' recent decision in Sanofi Aventis v. HHS and ask that it reach the same decision.

In the contract pharmacy-related antitrust case, the drug manufacturer parties filed a notice of supplemental authority with the court citing the Third Circuit Court of Appeals' recent decision in Sanofi Aventis v. HHS in support of their motion opposing the plaintiff's motion to amended their complaint.

