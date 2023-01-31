This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Medicare Payment; Definition of Patient

Where Things Stand:

A District Court in one case related to the 340B definition of "patient" granted the parties' Joint Motion to Seal the Certified Administrative Record.

One case was ordered stayed in consideration of the opinion in AHA v. Becerra, and the parties were instructed to file a joint status report by February 9, 2023.

