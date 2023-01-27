A&M Healthcare Industry Group Co-Heads, Martin McGahan and Peter Urbanowicz, joined Susan Morse, executive editor of Healthcare Finance News, to discuss how health system leaders must strategically balance their service offerings against dwindling financial resources. They also share insights on how health system CEOs and CFOs are rethinking service lines and implementing other strategies to manage expenses most effectively across their organizations.

Listen now.

