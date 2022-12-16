Recommendations from the 2011 Dilnot Commission report on social care are once again placed on hold.

Many carers and relatives of family members with social care needs will have read with disappointment the government's decision to delay much anticipated social care reforms. The postponement – announced in the autumn budget – will mean that many thousands of care recipients will be denied the opportunity to seek social services funding to meet their care needs until October 2025 at the earliest.

Reforms to the Care Act 2014 announced by previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hailed a new set of thresholds for social care capital limits, which have remained unchanged since 2010 at £14250 (lower) and £23250 (upper). The new thresholds of £20000 and £100000, would have opened the door to many more care recipients accessing statutory support.

Also postponed is the £86000 lifetime cap on care fees. The government had already announced delays in implementing proposals enabling 'self-funders' to request that their Local Authority contract with a residential care home on their behalf at Local Authority rates.

The Association for Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) have been lobbying central government to delay the reforms, due to concerns that they have neither the resources nor the finances to meet the expected demand for assessment and funding.

With purse strings tightening all around, those in need of care and support may need to be ever more watchful to ensure they take full advantage of any potential entitlement to statutory funding or free support which flows from an assessment process.

