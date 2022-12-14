We were thrilled to bring back our signature healthcare private equity event. We were joined by investors including key players from the private equity community, healthcare companies and operators, advisers and health industry experts.
This unique combination allowed us to share the insights and strategies shaping the future of healthcare and healthcare investing and to discuss the latest and most important trends in HPE.
We have drawn together some key takeaways from the event, drawn from each of our panels including;
- Key Trends & Opportunities in Life Sciences and Healthcare Investing
- Drive for Digital Health & MedTech
- Pharma Services – The Spending Spree Continues
- Spotlight on Women's Health & Fertility
- Financing Trends and Maximizing Stakeholder Value
- US Markets – Optimizing Stateside Opportunities
Download our full takeaway document here.
