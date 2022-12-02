According to the World Health Organization, 84.2m people have been infected with the HIV virus and about 40.1m people have died of HIV and AIDS since the beginning of the epidemic. Globally, 38.4m people were living with HIV at the end of 2021.

There have been significant advances in treatment, to help prevent transmission and manage HIV, but there is still no cure. It is vitally important to raise awareness and funding for care, support and continued research. That's why we are supporting World AIDS Day.

AIDS stands for 'Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome', which is defined as a number of potentially life-threatening infections and illnesses when the body's immune system is severely damaged by HIV. HIV stands for 'Human Immunodeficiency Virus'. It attacks the immune system which makes people more susceptible to infections. Without treatment, it usually takes about 10 years for someone with HIV to develop AIDS. Treatment slows down the damage caused by the virus and can help people stay healthy for several decades. While HIV and AIDS have had a disproportionate impact on certain members of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly gay men, bisexual men and transgender people, it is not limited to these communities and can affect anyone.

Dedicated to raising awareness of AIDS-related diseases and commemorating those who have died, World AIDS Day takes place on 1 December every year. It is a key opportunity to raise funds for patient treatment and prevention services, and also demonstrate international solidarity against stigma and prejudice.

We are raising awareness and funds through our office locations worldwide, encouraging everyone in the Withers world to wear a red ribbon, support and donate.

The charities and organizations that we are supporting are listed below, please support them if you can:

