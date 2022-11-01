Sharon Lamb joins Catherine Davies, Director of the UK Digital Healthcare Council and Managing Partner of Monticle on her podcast, The Women in HealthTech Show. During this episode, they discuss the rise in prominence of digital health, a global perspective on investment and innovation in the NHS and the need to smooth pathways to procurement and reimbursement for innovative technologies.

