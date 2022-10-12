UK:
A Life In A Day Inside A Critical Care Unit - Stephanie Merrill And Adam Hodson (Podcast)
12 October 2022
Lanyon Bowdler
Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda
and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking
about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series
you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local
charities.
In this episode Adam and Steph from the Clinical Negligence team
chat about critical care units, what they incorporate, and what
makes them up; the team being the key part.
For all the resources and reference material from the episodes,
and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect
of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast
