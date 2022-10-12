Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode Adam and Steph from the Clinical Negligence team chat about critical care units, what they incorporate, and what makes them up; the team being the key part.

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

Click here to view fully.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.