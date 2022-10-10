A summary of the key salient points of the latest legislative proposal to end the special status of all retained EU legislation in the UK domestic law by the end of December 2023 is provided in this alert.

The Bill seeks to provide a domestic law basis for amending or revoking over 2,400 well-established retained EU laws that operate across 21 sectors of the UK economy. If adopted in its current form by the UK legislature, the Bill could have far reaching implications for the regulated industries such as those involved in researching and developing medicines, medical technology, blood and tissue components and food products.

When the UK was a Member State of the EU for nearly 50 years, it was under a Treaty obligation to give effect to EU-derived legislation, which forms the backbone of the UK regulatory system, critical to setting the regulatory standards and requirements for assessing the safety, quality and efficacy or utility of these regulated products throughout their life-cycle.

These standards and requirements often reflect those that are internationally accepted and which have been adopted by countries beyond the EU. The European Courts have played a critical role in interpreting provisions and requirements of the EU law.

The potential trade implications of the Bill cannot be underestimated. One thing is certain - the task of reviewing these retained EU laws by Government Departments and their executive agencies will be monumental in a global environment which increasingly calls for "efficiency savings" in public service.

