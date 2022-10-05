ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

I really like the idea that offices have become more than just the place you go to do your work. As a result of the pandemic, they've been re-identified as a place you go to collaborate and interact socially.

The new office developments which are proving successful are those which offer “extras”, such as quality foods and drinks, exercise classes, and well-appointed communal spaces. Some go even further and focus on how the built environment can be enhanced with the specific goal to improve the wellbeing of those using it - such as optimising light and space, as well as improving air circulation.

Estates Gazette's ESG Breakfast Briefing recently explored the role that buildings across all sectors can play in improving the health of occupiers. If the office sector can capitalise on this trend, the more likely we are to see the offices of the future thrive…

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.