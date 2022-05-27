ARTICLE

UK: Episode #1: Hugo Scheckter - Player Care: The Importance Of Mental Health And Wellbeing In Football (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The Empowerment podcast is hosted by David Winnie, former Scottish Premier League player and manager.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from UK

Supporting Our Communities Through Charity Partnerships Withers LLP Giving back to the communities in which we operate his important to us. We operate charity partner programs with strong connections to our people in Asia, Europe and the US to support...

Mental Health Matters Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP According to statistics 1 in 6.8 people experience mental health problems in the workplace, that is why at HLK we have various means...

Recent Cerebral Palsy Cases Osbornes Law Osbornes Law specialises in helping families where a child has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2022: Tackling Loneliness Together Gill Jennings & Every Mental Health Awareness week is a reminder for each of us to review the roles we play in supporting good mental health, be it as parents, friends, colleagues, or employers.

Recent Brain Injury Client Stories Osbornes Law Osbornes Law specialises in helping families who have suffered a brain injury as a result of medical negligence.