Giving back to the communities in which we operate his important to us. We operate charity partner programs with strong connections to our people in Asia, Europe and the US to support charitable work as individuals, teams and as a firm as well as applauding independent initiatives from across our diverse practices and offices.

Across the Withers world we have recently raised funds for the Ukraine refugee crisis, Feeding America, Feeding Hong Kong, Mother's Choice, the Mental Health Foundation and TOUCH Community Services in Singapore.

We appreciate that not everyone is in a position to give financially. Our initiatives also include raising awareness of need as well as donating items such as clothing, books, food and toys. Our people across the firm have been extraordinarily generous in terms of time, energy and support.

As part of our giving back program, many of the firm's offices have a charity with whom they partner for a few years at a time, to support them with much-needed fundraising and raising awareness. We run global volunteering/giving initiatives each year which encourage people to support their local communities and do something rewarding and fulfilling.

The selection of charities put forward across the firm ranges from animal welfare to arts and culture, education, environmental, wellbeing and healthcare, including many with personal and touching stories highlighting the importance of a particular charity. Our aim has been to seek to channel funds and efforts specifically to one charity partner in each region in order best to focus our firm's and our people's resources to create the greatest impact.

Our staff, and volunteers have played an important role, donating, fundraising and supporting individuals struggling with food insecurity in some of the countries in which we operate.

For example, people across our US offices have been working with The Feeding America network, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization working to connect people with food and end hunger.

Our teams based in Hong Kong continue to support Feeding Hong Kong which deals with food waste sent to landﬁlls, while more than one million people still live in poverty and are struggling to access enough food.

In the UK, we have been partnered with the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) since December 2019. During this time the branch raised funds through a variety of activities from cake baking, sponsored runs and bike rides and even bingo.

"A huge thank you to the amazing team of Withers for raising over £14,000 for the Mental Health Foundation. Your donations will help us to deliver vital research and develop solutions to improve prevention and treatment for the 1 in 6 people affected by mental health problems every week. We are committed to continuing to find effective ways of improving mental health, and raising awareness of the importance of good mental health. From everyone at MHF, thank you for your support."

Our Italian offices have recently selected a new charity partner, the Associazione Bianca Garavaglia focusing on research and support for children with cancer.

Our US offices are in the process of selecting their new chairs partner.

We are grateful to everyone across the Withers network who contributes and gives up their time to support our communities and charity partners and we are proud to do the work that we do to support these important initiatives.

