Children's Mental Health Week With Petra Velzeboer (Video)
06 April 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
Psychotherapist, mental health expert and parent Pertra
Velzeboar hosts a Q&A and conversation session around mental
health as parents for our children and young people. Petra looks at
our questions and challenges around children's mental health as
well as skills for ourselves. Petra looks at what good mental
health looks like, how to accesss support effectively and how to
work with your child to see what that might look like. While
exploring the explores the biggest challenges parents have in this
new world such as boundaries, loneliness and online issues, Petra
also checks in on your mental health and how can parents lead by
example. (Recorded February 2022)
