Psychotherapist, mental health expert and parent Pertra Velzeboar hosts a Q&A and conversation session around mental health as parents for our children and young people. Petra looks at our questions and challenges around children's mental health as well as skills for ourselves. Petra looks at what good mental health looks like, how to accesss support effectively and how to work with your child to see what that might look like. While exploring the explores the biggest challenges parents have in this new world such as boundaries, loneliness and online issues, Petra also checks in on your mental health and how can parents lead by example. (Recorded February 2022)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.