J2J Clinical Negligence Webinar: Session 3 – What Do You Need To Prove – Breach Of Duty (Video)
22 February 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
In this series of six webinars, Helena Drage, Aneurin Moloney and Emma Woods provide a back-to-basics
overview of how clinical negligence claims proceed from first
instruction to trial or settlement, and the key issues that
you'll encounter.
This session covers:
-
Bolam test
and Bolitho
qualification.
- Advice and Consent
cases: Montgomery v Lanarkshire Health
Board.
- Pure Diagnosis
cases: Penney v East Kent Health
Authority.
Watch a recording of the webinar below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
