"If you're going to have lawyers to help in the process, pay doctors, IVF clinics and so on, why can't you pay the women who's taking a personal risk?"

In a co-authored article for The Law Society Gazette, BLM partner and surrogacy expert Colin Rogerson talks about surrogacy in the UK compared to other countries, and the legal restrictions it also brings.

He said, "India was a massive surrogacy market, but they closed things down and now it's fairly restrictive. The US system isn't perfect - sometimes it goes too far. We're never going to have the situation in the UK where a surrogacy agreement is enforceable as a contract. In the US they are, for the most part, enforceable."

