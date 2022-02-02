To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"If you're going to have lawyers to help in
the process, pay doctors, IVF clinics and so on, why can't you
pay the women who's taking a personal
risk?"
In a co-authored article for The Law Society
Gazette, BLM partner and surrogacy expert Colin Rogerson talks
about surrogacy in the UK compared to other countries, and the
legal restrictions it also brings.
He said, "India was a massive surrogacy market,
but they closed things down and now it's fairly restrictive.
The US system isn't perfect - sometimes it goes too far.
We're never going to have the situation in the UK where a
surrogacy agreement is enforceable as a contract. In the US they
are, for the most part, enforceable."
To read Colin's commentary and access the full article
please click here.
