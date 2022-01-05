UK:
Osseointegration For Amputees (Video)
David Thompson, Partner at BLM and member of the Amputation
Subject Matter Group hosts a Q&A session with Consultant
Orthopedic Surgeon, Professor Grimer, on osseointegration in
amputation cases.
VIDEO
