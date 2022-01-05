ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

David Thompson, Partner at BLM and member of the Amputation Subject Matter Group hosts a Q&A session with Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Professor Grimer, on osseointegration in amputation cases.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.