COVID-19 ripped through society and has forced change across all aspects of healthcare for years to come. Even those fortunate not to have contracted the virus or suffer severely from its effects may still face consequences, with the pandemic placing non-emergency treatments and appointments on hold in the early days.

Having dealt with the enormous pressures brought on by the pandemic, medical practitioners are now facing the immense challenge of huge treatment backlogs; this is particularly true within dentistry. Despite some emergency dental clinics staying open during the initial lockdown, all non-emergency check-ups were put on pause – and it could have left patients and practitioners open to other serious risks later down the line.

BLM Solicitor David Hallsworth considers whether the effects of the pandemic will lead to a surge in dental negligence claims in an article published this month in The Dentist (page 22). Click here to read the article in full.

