BLM's Natalie Puce has authored an article for ALARM which examines the hardening of financial penalties to improve fire safety measures in buildings.

Writing with reference to the tragedy at Grenfell Tower in 2017 and the statement from the government that no limit can be put on the financial cost of a fire, Natalie outlines the key changes to the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 (RRO), she also details specific guidance that will be useful to public service organisations following other changes implemented earlier in the year.

Natalie details the changes along with sentencing for RRO offences and fire risk in health and social care settings.

To read the full article and download the PDF please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.