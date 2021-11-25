As a keen, but slow, runner I am very aware that running is a great way to unwind after a stressful day. The benefits of running have been recognised by many people during the pandemic, and they can be as much mental as they are physical. Therefore it is great to see that ASICS has launched a virtual World Ekiden event (10-22 November) in which teams of six complete a marathon distance together, in support of the mental health charity Mind. This in turn is being linked to a global study of the uplifting effect of movement on the mind. Marks & Clerk are entering a team and I can't wait to get running.