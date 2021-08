ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from UK

Calorie Labelling – What Do Businesses Need To Do? Boyes Turner The recent COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the impact obesity can have on individuals' health leading to increased risks of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease and a number of cancers.

What Does The Health And Care Bill Mean For Place Governance? Hill Dickinson The ICS Design Framework, published in June 2021, was light on detail of place-based arrangements which many took to confirm the permissive approach to place as promised in the White Paper.

Compulsory Vaccines For Care Homes: What Do You Need To Know? Hill Dickinson The government has today [4 August 2021] published operational guidance for care homes on the mandatory vaccination of staff, which comes into effect on 11 November 2021.

Industry's Response To The Commission's Proposed Amendments To The EU Orphan And Paediatric Legislation Arnold & Porter We discussed in previous posts the Commission's announcement at the end of 2020 of its new pharmaceutical strategy for the EU. One topic identified as in need of revision was the...

New Guidance On Allergen Labelling – Natashas Law Walker Morris From 1 October 2021 there will be a change in the law relating to allergen labelling on food that is pre-packed for direct sale (PPDS) at outlets such as coffee shops.