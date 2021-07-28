ARTICLE

Welcome

Welcome to our summer edition of Hill Dickinson's Inquests Quarterly. As this newsletter is prepared for publication, the sun finally seems to have made its appearance for the first time in 2021 so we feel that we can appropriately title this a 'summer' edition! As usual, we bring you a round up of recent developments in coronial law, in addition to some refreshers on key principles that we see crop up in cases. In particular, there has been recent press attention to the Justice Committee Report on the Coroner Service, which we summarise in this newsletter. As ever, if you have any comments or suggestions for the Inquests Quarterly, please get in touch.

Welcome to the team:

We would like to welcome Heather Caddy, legal director, and Will Morris, associate, who both join the Leeds office as part of the health advisory practice under partner Ben Troke. Heather has particular expertise in dealing with complex inquests as well as claims and broader healthcare advisory work for a range of clients from the NHS and independent sector. Will has built his legal experience as an in-house lawyer in an NHS trust dealing with inquests, claims and general healthcare advisory work, and adds valuable insight and understanding of issues from a client perspective. We are delighted to welcome Heather and Will to the team and we are very much looking forward to working with them to grow our health advisory practice. Each brings with them a wealth of experience that will add expertise, capability and strength in depth to the team.

Download >> Inquests Quarterly – Summer 2021

