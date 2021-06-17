ARTICLE

Worldwide: Law Firms Offer Fertility Benefits To UK Staff For The First Time

The benefits at US firm Cooley and magic circle firm Clifford Chance include egg freezing, IVF and adoption services.

Two global law firms have extended their UK staff benefits to cover fertility benefits for the first time, including egg freezing and in vitro fertilisation (IVF)

American law firm Cooley has introduced the benefits after successfully deploying them for US staff.

And magic circle law firm Clifford Chance has also extended its health insurance to cover fertility treatments and investigations up to £15,000.

Cooley, which is based in California but has operations in London, is offering reimbursements of up to £45,000 for treatments.

Such benefits are rare in the UK but are common practice in the US - where large companies often include family planning services to staff.

The extension of Clifford Chance's health insurance follows its decision to offer advice on menopause, fertility, and parenthood through the healthcare app Peppy.

The firm signed up to Peppy in March to support staff for its menopause service, but noted a high take-up of the fertility advice, prompting a review of the scheme.

UK managing partner Michael Bates said there had been "significant interest in the fertility strand of the platform" and that the firm was "committed to strengthening our support during challenging life transitions".

Cooley, meanwhile, has launched a fertility and family-forming benefit for its London office in partnership with Carrot.

The benefit applies to all employees and partners in London and their spouses/partners who want to have a child or preserve their fertility, including single parents by choice and LGBTQ+ individuals and couples.

Cooley has been offering a similar benefit to its US offices since October 2020.

Sascha Grimm, a partner at Cooley in London, said: "The firm supports all paths to parenthood and we are proud to partner with Carrot and enable our employees and partners to access the very best fertility and family-forming services available."

Cooley's package includes egg and sperm freezing, IVF, intrauterine insemination (IUI), adoption services and gestational carrier support.

