It is World Mental Health Day today and the theme for WMHD 2023 (set by the World Foundation of Mental Health) is 'Mental Health is a universal human right' – the idea is to use the day as an opportunity for people and communities to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions to promote and protect everyone's mental health.
This got me thinking about my communities at work and how our mental health requires attention during the obviously challenging times, but also during more subtle ones. Events which are part of life (not considered 'traumatic') can also affect our mental wellbeing – change in itself, in our family life, work life, health, can all put a slow-burn strain on our mental health and this is as true for clients as it is for colleagues, friends, and family.
Most of my clients are coping with the mental fall-out which can be associated with changes resulting from family breakdown and separation – there are so many resources out there which provide help and support through this difficult time.
And in the workplace, colleagues are providing expert service and advice, whilst (for example) simultaneously and seamlessly dealing with returning to work after parental leave or moving home; or caring for elderly parents; or facing uncertain health challenges; or (in my case!) adjusting to a beloved first-born heading off to uni for the first time
So whether it is the more obvious, or the more subtle changes that we face in our day to day lives - we need to look after our mental wellbeing. Today is a good reminder that maybe we should consider mental health as a human right. It is also a signpost to talk about mental health, and to take a breath, pause for thought and carry out our own mental wellbeing MOT.
Here are some of the many sources of support worth highlighting:
- CallSamaritans on 116 123at any time of the day or night
- If you are in the workplace and have access to a Mental Health First Aider network, check them out
- CallBreathing Space on 0800 83 85 87or visit their website
- Message SHOUT to 85258 for 24/7 text support on your mobile
- If you are a child or young person, you can call Childline on 0800 1111 or talk to them online
- Call the CALM helpline on 0800 58 58 58 or use their webchat here. The helpline and webchat are both open 5pm to midnight, 365 days a year
